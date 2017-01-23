版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings files for offering of $500 mln senior notes due 2024 - SEC Filing

Jan 23 United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings files for offering of $500 million senior notes due 2024 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2iVwcH9] Further company coverage:
