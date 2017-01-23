版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Enernoc expands into newly de-regulated Mexican electricity market

Jan 23 Enernoc Inc :

* Enernoc expands into newly de-regulated Mexican electricity market

* Will begin providing energy sourcing and advisory services in recently de-regulated Mexican Electricity market

* Enernoc Inc - one of co's initial engagements in Mexico includes procurement contract with a automotive systems and components supplier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
