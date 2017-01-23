版本:
BRIEF-Ewopharma partners with Biogen to commercialise Benepali and Flixabi

Jan 23 Biogen Inc :

* Ewopharma partners with biogen to commercialise benepali and flixabi in central eastern europe

* Ewopharma Ag- distribution agreement signed between Ewopharma and Biogen to market and sell co's anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilars

* Ewopharma AG -starting in 2017, Ewopharma will bring Benepali and Flixabi to six countries, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
