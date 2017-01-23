BRIEF-Ewopharma partners with Biogen to commercialise Benepali and Flixabi

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Biogen Inc :
* Ewopharma partners with biogen to commercialise benepali and flixabi in central eastern europe
* Ewopharma Ag- distribution agreement signed between Ewopharma and Biogen to market and sell co's anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilars
* Ewopharma AG -starting in 2017, Ewopharma will bring Benepali and Flixabi to six countries, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer