BRIEF-Ewopharma partners with Biogen to commercialise Benepali and Flixabi

* Ewopharma partners with biogen to commercialise benepali and flixabi in central eastern europe

* Ewopharma Ag- distribution agreement signed between Ewopharma and Biogen to market and sell co's anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilars

* Ewopharma AG -starting in 2017, Ewopharma will bring Benepali and Flixabi to six countries, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania