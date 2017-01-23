BRIEF-Avaya Holdings files to withdraw IPO plans

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Avaya Holdings Corp :
* Avaya Holdings Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing
* Avaya Holdings Corp had filed for IPO of up to $1 billion in June 2011
* Avaya Holdings Corp - cites withdrawal of IPO due to unit's filing for bankruptcy Source text (bit.ly/2jhnthf) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer