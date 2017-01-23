版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Avaya Holdings files to withdraw IPO plans

Jan 23 Avaya Holdings Corp :

* Avaya Holdings Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing

* Avaya Holdings Corp had filed for IPO of up to $1 billion in June 2011

* Avaya Holdings Corp - cites withdrawal of IPO due to unit's filing for bankruptcy Source text (bit.ly/2jhnthf) Further company coverage:
