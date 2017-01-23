版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:07 BJT

BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters a research partnership to develop mono and bispecific antibodies against novel targets in the tumor microenvironment

Jan 23 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Immune Pharmaceuticals enters a research partnership to develop mono- and bispecific antibodies against novel targets in the tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
