版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc plans to open its first fulfillment center in Colorado

Jan 23 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon.com Inc says plans to open its first fulfillment center in Colorado

* One-million square foot facility in Aurora is expected to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐