2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Trican Well Service announces sale of NOV shares

Jan 23 Trican Well Service Ltd

* Trican Well Service Ltd announces sale of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares & cash proceeds from Keane's initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
