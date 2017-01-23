版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Esker opens second US office in Denver

Jan 23 Esker SA :

* Opens second US office in Denver

* In addition to Reeve, Denver office employs sales representatives and a sales engineer, who provides technical support to sales team and West coast customers Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw91gZrba] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
