BRIEF-Twitter Inc - Dick Clark Productions and twitter to partner to live stream Red Carpet Programming

Jan 23 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter Inc - Dick Clark productions and Twitter to partner to live stream programming from upcoming award shows exclusively on Twitter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
