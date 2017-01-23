BRIEF-BP says Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
Jan 23 BP Plc :
* BP Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule and under budget
* Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico start-up expected to add 50,000 barrels of production, marking latest major investment in U.S. Offshore region
* Has started up thunder horse south expansion project in deepwater Gulf Of Mexico 11 months ahead of schedule and $150 mln under budget
* Says project was completed more than 15 percent below budget
* First new well for project tapped into highest amount of hydrocarbon bearing sand seen to date at thunder horse field Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)
* Shares up as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO comment, details; updates shares)