版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:39 BJT

BRIEF-BP says Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule

Jan 23 BP Plc :

* BP Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule and under budget

* Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico start-up expected to add 50,000 barrels of production, marking latest major investment in U.S. Offshore region

* Has started up thunder horse south expansion project in deepwater Gulf Of Mexico 11 months ahead of schedule and $150 mln under budget

* Says project was completed more than 15 percent below budget

* First new well for project tapped into highest amount of hydrocarbon bearing sand seen to date at thunder horse field Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐