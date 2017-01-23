BRIEF-BP says Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule

Jan 23 BP Plc :

* BP Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of schedule and under budget

* Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico start-up expected to add 50,000 barrels of production, marking latest major investment in U.S. Offshore region

* Has started up thunder horse south expansion project in deepwater Gulf Of Mexico 11 months ahead of schedule and $150 mln under budget

* Says project was completed more than 15 percent below budget

* First new well for project tapped into highest amount of hydrocarbon bearing sand seen to date at thunder horse field