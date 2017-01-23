版本:
BRIEF-Novelion says European Medicines Agency accepts marketing authorization application for metreleptin

Jan 23 Novelion Therapeutics Inc :

* Novelion Therapeutics announces acceptance of marketing authorization application for metreleptin by European Medicines Agency

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - opinion from committee for medicinal products for human use is expected in December of 2017

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc- decision from committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) is expected in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
