公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-CareDx's unit entered into a business sale agreement with Conexio Genomics Pty - SEC Filing

Jan 23 CareDx Inc

* On Jan 17, unit entered into a business sale agreement with Conexio Genomics Pty Ltd - SEC Filing

* CareDx - As per agreement, co's unit to buy from Conexio, & Conexio agreed to sell to unit, certain assets, including intellectual property, of Conexio Source text: [bit.ly/2iVGiYL] Further company coverage:
