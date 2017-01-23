版本:
2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Forent Energy announces management changes

Jan 23 Forent Energy Ltd

* Forent Energy Ltd. Announces change of management

* Forent Energy Ltd - Robyn Lore has resigned his role as president and ceo of corporation in order to pursue other opportunities

* Forent Energy Ltd - Curtis Hartzler, currently vice president of business development, will assume responsibilities as president and ceo of forent

* Forent energy ltd - Lore has agreed to continue to serve as chairman of board of directors

