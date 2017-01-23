版本:
BRIEF-Deloitte to sponsor U.S. Davis Cup, U.S. Fed Cup teams

Jan 23 Deloitte & Touche LLP

* Deloitte announces long-term agreement with United States Tennis Association; Deloitte will sponsor U.S. Davis Cup, U.S. Fed Cup teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
