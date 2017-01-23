版本:
2017年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Halliburton says margins should pick up towards end of 2017 - conf call

Jan 23 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton says North America revenue will meet or exceed rig count growth in 2017 - conf call

* Halliburton says international revenue and margins to grind down in 2017 as markets stabilize - conf call

* Halliburton says margins should accelerate towards the end of the year - conf call

* Halliburton says bringing back cold-stacked equipment to satisfy customer demand - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
