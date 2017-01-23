版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 04:00 BJT

BRIEF-TUCOWS ENTERS INTO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

Jan 23 Tucows Inc

* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, COMPANY HAS ACCESS TO AN AGGREGATE OF $140 MILLION IN FUNDS - SEC FILING

* AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT REDUCES EXISTING NON-REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $40 MILLION TO $35 MILLION, ESTABLISHES NON-REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $85 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2kkyT5g) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐