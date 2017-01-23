BRIEF-Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte

Jan 23 Merus Nv -
* Merus announces closing of global strategic research
collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific
antibodies
* Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an upfront payment of $120
million
* Incyte has also agreed purchase 3.2 million shares of
Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total equity investment of
$80 million
* For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all
rights to develop and commercialize an approved product in
United States
* For other eight programs, co eligible to receive potential
development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to
$350 million per program
* Also has option to co-fund development of product
candidates arising from two other programs
* Agreement grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to 11
bispecific antibody research programs
