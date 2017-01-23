版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte

Jan 23 Merus Nv -

* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies

* Incyte has agreed to pay Merus an upfront payment of $120 million

* Incyte has also agreed purchase 3.2 million shares of Merus stock at $25 per share, for a total equity investment of $80 million

* For one current preclinical program, Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize an approved product in United States

* For other eight programs, co eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program

* Also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs

* For other 8 programs, co is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory, sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program

* Agreement grants Incyte exclusive rights for up to 11 bispecific antibody research programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐