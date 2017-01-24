BRIEF-Soros Fund Management reports 5.31 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 23 Sigma Designs Inc -
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble