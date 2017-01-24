版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management reports 5.31 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs

Jan 23 Sigma Designs Inc -

* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

