BRIEF-Servicemaster Global subsidiaries enter into new plea agreement with DoJ

Jan 23 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
:
* On Jan 20 Terminix International USVI and TMX LP entered
into a new plea agreement with DoJ - SEC filing
* Servicemaster Global- TMX USVI, TMX LP agreed to plead
guilty to 4 misdemeanor charges of violations of Federal
Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
* Servicemaster Global- financial terms of recommended
sentence under new plea agreement equivalent to financial terms
under superseding plea agreement
* Servicemaster Global- if approved by district court new
plea agreement will resolve federal criminal consequences
associated with DoJ investigation
* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - has previously
recorded total charges of $10 million in connection with the
criminal matter
Source text: (bit.ly/2jRYgdG)
