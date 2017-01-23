BRIEF-Servicemaster Global subsidiaries enter into new plea agreement with DoJ

Jan 23 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* On Jan 20 Terminix International USVI and TMX LP entered into a new plea agreement with DoJ - SEC filing

* Servicemaster Global- TMX USVI, TMX LP agreed to plead guilty to 4 misdemeanor charges of violations of Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act

* Servicemaster Global- financial terms of recommended sentence under new plea agreement equivalent to financial terms under superseding plea agreement

* Servicemaster Global- if approved by district court new plea agreement will resolve federal criminal consequences associated with DoJ investigation

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc - has previously recorded total charges of $10 million in connection with the criminal matter