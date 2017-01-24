版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 09:11 BJT

BRIEF-Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement Jan. 24

Jan 23 Toyota Motor Corp -

* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
