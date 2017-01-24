版本:
中国
2017年 1月 24日

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy sees Q1 preliminary 2017 loss per share $0.53

Jan 23 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc -

* Sees Q1 preliminary 2017 loss per share $0.53

* Sees preliminary Q1 2017 revenue about $247 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
