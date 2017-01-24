版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 12:36 BJT

BRIEF-HCL renews global finance operations deal with UBS

Jan 24 Hcl Technologies Ltd :

* UBS AG renews global finance operations deal with HCL

* says will further invest in developing proof of concepts for robotics use cases

* says will continue to deliver key finance operations services for next 3 and a half yrs Source text:(bit.ly/2klMNUV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
