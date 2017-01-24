BRIEF-HCL renews global finance operations deal with UBS

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 24 Hcl Technologies Ltd :
* UBS AG renews global finance operations deal with HCL
* says will further invest in developing proof of concepts for robotics use cases
* says will continue to deliver key finance operations services for next 3 and a half yrs Source text:(bit.ly/2klMNUV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)