BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA

Jan 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA

* Says want to clarify that there is no import alert on us by US FDA and we continue to supply to US market Source text: (bit.ly/2kmfeOA) Further company coverage:
