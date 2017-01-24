BRIEF-Tornos Holding FY net sales down at CHF 136.2 mln

Jan 24 Tornos Holding AG :

* FY net sales of 136.2 million Swiss francs ($136.69 million)(2015: CHF 164.0 million, -16.9%) and order intake of 133.5 million Swiss francs(2015: CHF 160.0 million, -16.6%).

* Was able to increase order intake considerably in the fourth quarter

* Owing to the less favorable product mix and the resulting drop in sales revenues, Tornos failed to reach break-even point.

* Overall, Tornos is expecting a negative operating result (EBIT) and a negative net result, both in the low single-digit millions