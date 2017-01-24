版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-DKSH acquires medical device distributor in Cambodia

Jan 24 DKSH Holding AG :

* Acquires medical device distributor in Cambodia

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price of transaction

* Immediately earnings accretive acquisition of healthcare distributor Europ Continents Cambodia

* Europ Continents Cambodia will gradually be integrated in DKSH's operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
