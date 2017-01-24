版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-MDC Holdings declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on company's common stock

Jan 23 MDC Holdings Inc

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on company's common stock

