中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 16:10 BJT

BRIEF-Aryzta doesn't anticipate a capital increase - conf call

Jan 24 Aryzta Ag

* Pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers - conference call

* We don't anticipate a capital increase - conf call

* We have visibility of orders for Q3 and Q4 - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
