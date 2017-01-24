BRIEF-Aryzta doesn't anticipate a capital increase - conf call

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 24 Aryzta Ag
* Pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers - conference call
* We don't anticipate a capital increase - conf call
* We have visibility of orders for Q3 and Q4 - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)