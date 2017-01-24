BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system

Jan 24 Centrica Plc :
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem
announcement
* Payment arises after British Gas Business self-reported to
Ofgem some issues following implementation of a new customer
billing system
* British gas business will contact directly those
microbusiness customers that have been identified by Ofgem as
being affected by issues
* BGB has spent 40 million stg on new system, which combined
more than 100 old systems into one
* Issues are now resolved, and we have seen a 30-point
improvement in customer satisfaction, as measured by net
promoter score (NPS)
* Complaints fell by almost a third in 2016 compared to year
before
