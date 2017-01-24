BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing says waiting period for U.S. antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired in connection with Metaldyne Performance Group deal

Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* American Axle & Manufacturing says on Jan 20, waiting period for U.S. antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired in connection with Metaldyne Performance Group deal

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says also, co, Metaldyne have received clearance of proposed acquisition by antitrust authorities in Germany, Austria