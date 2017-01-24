BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing says waiting period for U.S. antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired in connection with Metaldyne Performance Group deal

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* American Axle & Manufacturing says on Jan 20, waiting period for U.S. antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired in connection with Metaldyne Performance Group deal
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings says also, co, Metaldyne have received clearance of proposed acquisition by antitrust authorities in Germany, Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: