BRIEF-Whirlpool says began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations

Jan 24 Whirlpool Corp :

* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its emea dryer manufacturing operations

* Whirlpool Corp- company currently anticipates that approximately 500 positions would be impacted by actions

* Whirlpool Corp - actions are expected to result in changing operations at Yate, U.K. Facility to focus on manufacturing for U.K. Consumer needs only

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that it will incur up to about $65 million in employee-related costs

* Whirlpool Corp- company would expect these actions to be substantially complete in 2018

* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures

* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils and other regulators to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations

* Whirlpool Corp - actions resulted in a 2016 charge of $20 million which falls within previously reported anticipated charges for 2016

* Actions are expected to result in concentrating production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland

* Actions are also expected to result in ending production in 2018 in amiens, france Source text - bit.ly/2kmMdGh Further company coverage: