BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Tallgrass Energy GP LP
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per common unit for Q4
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of TEGP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2775 per class a share for Q4 of 2016
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says TEGP's dividend represents a 5.7 percent sequential increase from Q3 2016 distribution
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says for TEP, distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q3 2016
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million