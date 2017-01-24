版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results

Jan 24 Tallgrass Energy GP LP

* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per common unit for Q4

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of TEGP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2775 per class a share for Q4 of 2016

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says TEGP's dividend represents a 5.7 percent sequential increase from Q3 2016 distribution

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says for TEP, distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐