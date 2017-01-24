BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners says recently completed a Norwegian Kroner bond add-on offering and two new long-term financings for projects delivering through 2019

Jan 24 Teekay LNG Partners LP

* Teekay LNG Partners says recently completed a Norwegian Kroner bond add-on offering and two new long-term financings for projects delivering through 2019

* Teekay LNG Partners says recently refinanced and upsized partnership's unsecured corporate revolver from $150 million to $170 million

* Teekay LNG Partners says recently refinanced $244 million long-term debt facility secured by four 40 percent-owned LNG carriers