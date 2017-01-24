版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-Delivra unit announced new distribution agreement with Spike Marks Inc

Jan 24 Delivra Corp

* Delivra unit announced new distribution agreement with Spike Marks Inc

* New distribution agreement for launch of co's unit's three over-counter products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
