BRIEF-Polaris reports Q4 earnings $0.97/shr

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 Polaris Industries Inc
* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr $0.97
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 sales $1.218 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.08 bln
* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $4.25 to $4.50
* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 sales in range of up 10 to 13 pct
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 adjusted shr $1.18 excluding items
* Polaris Industries - qtrly ORV dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year
* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales, including its PG&A related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016 Q4 to $105.7 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: