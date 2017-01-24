BRIEF-Polaris reports Q4 earnings $0.97/shr

Jan 24 Polaris Industries Inc

* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr $0.97

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 sales $1.218 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.08 bln

* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $4.25 to $4.50

* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 sales in range of up 10 to 13 pct

* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 adjusted shr $1.18 excluding items

* Polaris Industries - qtrly ORV dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year

* Polaris Industries - qtrly ORV dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year

* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales, including its PG&A related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016 Q4 to $105.7 mln