2017年 1月 24日

BRIEF-ReneSola announces strategic partnership with China Resources Leasing

Jan 24 ReneSola Ltd

* ReneSola announces strategic partnership with China Resources Leasing Co., Ltd.

* ReneSola Ltd says under agreement, China Resources Leasing will provide ReneSola with an annual credit facility of no less than RMB 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
