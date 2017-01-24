版本:
BRIEF-BioAmber increases previously announced public offering to $17.5 mln

Jan 24 Bioamber Inc

* BioAmber Inc. increases previously announced public offering to US$17.5 million

* BioAmber Inc - Increase size of offering by 75 percent and purchase 3.7 million shares of common stock of company

* BioAmber Inc - Aggregate gross proceeds to company are US$17.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
