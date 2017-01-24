版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Plug Power Inc says exceeds 2016 GenDrive deployment goals

Jan 24 Plug Power Inc

* Plug Power Inc says exceeds 2016 GenDrive deployment goals

* Plug Power says for full year 2016, Plug Power deployed 4,010 units, exceeding company's previously disclosed annual guidance of 3,800 to 4,000 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
