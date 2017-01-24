BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

METALS-Copper steady, at risk from weaker China demand
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
Jan 24 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
* TG Therapeutics says combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 currently being evaluated in UNITY-DLBCL phase 2b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds official midday prices)
* Schedules earnings investor webcast discussing first quarter and new acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Micronet Enertec Technologies says its mobile resource management subsidiary, Micronet Ltd received additional purchase order valued at about $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: