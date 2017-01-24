BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Jan 24 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

* TG Therapeutics says combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 currently being evaluated in UNITY-DLBCL phase 2b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL