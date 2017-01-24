版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Jan 24 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics announces orphan drug designation for the combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

* TG Therapeutics says combination of TG-1101 and TGR-1202 currently being evaluated in UNITY-DLBCL phase 2b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐