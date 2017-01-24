BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 5.6 pct stake in AtriCure

Jan 24 AtriCure Inc :

* Hudson Executive Capital reports 5.6 pct stake In AtriCure Inc as of Jan 17 - sec filing

* Hudson Executive Capital Lp - acquired atriCure shares in the belief that the shares are undervalued and are attractive investment

* Hudson Executive says it may seek to have additional talks with AtriCure to discuss co' strategies that may include enhancing value through various strategic alternatives Source text - bit.ly/2kooDVL Further company coverage: