2017年 1月 24日

BRIEF-Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma

Jan 24 Celgene Corp

* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma

* Celgene Corp says REVLIMID in combination with dexamethasone, is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
