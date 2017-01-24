版本:
BRIEF-Riocan Reit enters agreements on 47 leases that, when completed, will replace about 122 pct of revenue lost from Target's exit

Jan 24 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Riocan Reit - to date, entered agreements or in advanced discussions on 47 leases that, when completed, will replace about 122 pct of revenue lost from Target's exit

* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says approximately one third of replacement rental revenue will be established in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
