BRIEF-Flex Pharma focuses on phase 2 clinical programs in severe neurological diseases

* Flex Pharma focuses on phase 2 clinical programs in severe neurological diseases

* Flex Pharma Inc says additional proof-of-concept phase 2 studies planned to initiate in 2017

* Flex Pharma Inc says exploratory phase 2 MS study results by year end 2017

* Flex Pharma Inc says prioritizing clinical programs in severe neurological diseases of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS) and peripheral neuropathies