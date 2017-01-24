版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 24日 星期二

BRIEF-Flex Pharma focuses on phase 2 clinical programs in severe neurological diseases

Jan 24 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma focuses on phase 2 clinical programs in severe neurological diseases

* Flex Pharma Inc says additional proof-of-concept phase 2 studies planned to initiate in 2017

* Flex Pharma Inc says exploratory phase 2 MS study results by year end 2017

* Flex Pharma Inc says prioritizing clinical programs in severe neurological diseases of ALS, multiple sclerosis (MS) and peripheral neuropathies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
