BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California

Jan 24 Banc Of California Inc :
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent
stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
* Legion Partners Asset Management - purchased shares of
Banc Of California based on belief that the shares, when
purchased, were undervalued
* Legion Partners Asset Management - have "serious concerns"
with Banc Of California's corporate governance
* Legion Partners - intend to suggest to banc of california
to hire independent financial advisor to undertake review of all
strategic alternatives
* Legion Partners Asset Management - intends to continue to
demand substantial improvements in Banc Of California'S
corporate governance in order to address the issuer's
undervaluation
* Legion Partners - may recommend candidates for election to
the board of Banc Of California and/or candidates to act as ceo
