2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA

Jan 24 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

* DREAM OFFICE REIT REPORTS DISPOSITIONS IN ALBERTA

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
