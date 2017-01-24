BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase

UPDATE 2-Bank of China main backer as ChemChina raises $20 bln for Syngenta deal
* Investment makes state-owned lender largest financier to deal
Jan 24 ams AG :
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
* Upfront consideration for transaction includes about $64 million in cash, 5,450,586 ams shares from currently held treasury shares and 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
* Following registration, selling shareholders of Heptagon hold approximately 19.5 percent of total registered share capital of ams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.