BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

* Milestone completion in line with expected preliminary outcomes mid-2017

To date, 390 patients have been randomized, with about 260 patients in Livatag(reg) treatment group and 130 in comparative group (best standard of care)