BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Onxeo SA :
* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
* Milestone completion in line with expected preliminary outcomes mid-2017
To date, 390 patients have been randomized, with about 260 patients in Livatag(reg) treatment group and 130 in comparative group (best standard of care)
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa