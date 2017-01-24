版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

Jan 24 Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

* Milestone completion in line with expected preliminary outcomes mid-2017

* To date, 390 patients have been randomized, with about 260 patients in Livatag(reg) treatment group and 130 in comparative group (best standard of care) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐