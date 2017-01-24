版本:
BRIEF-Peabody Energy says debtors filed response to objections to backstop commitment agreement - SEC filing

Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp :

* On January 24, 2017, debtors filed a response to certain objections to backstop commitment agreement, private placement agreement and plan support agreement

* Debtors' response included copies of certain alternative transaction proposals received by debtors - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2koDPq7) Further company coverage:
