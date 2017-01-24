BRIEF-Peabody Energy says debtors filed response to objections to backstop commitment agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp :
* On January 24, 2017, debtors filed a response to certain objections to backstop commitment agreement, private placement agreement and plan support agreement
* Debtors' response included copies of certain alternative transaction proposals received by debtors
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa