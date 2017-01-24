CORRECTED-BRIEF-Golden Gate Capital to buy Bob Evans Restaurants for $565 mln

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
(Corrects headline to say "Golden Gate Capital" is buying Bob Evans Restaurants not "Golden Globe Capital")
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc :
* Sale of Bob Evans Restaurants and the acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company marks the beginning of a new era at Bob Evans Farms Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation