公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 06:49 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Golden Gate Capital to buy Bob Evans Restaurants for $565 mln

(Corrects headline to say "Golden Gate Capital" is buying Bob Evans Restaurants not "Golden Globe Capital")

Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc :

* Sale of Bob Evans Restaurants and the acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company marks the beginning of a new era at Bob Evans Farms Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
