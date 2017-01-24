BRIEF-Concho Resources announces sale of Alpha Crude Connector System for $1.215 bln

BRIEF-Trovagene says Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
Jan 24 Concho Resources Inc -
* Concho Resources Inc announces sale of the Alpha Crude Connector System for $1.215 billion
* After adjusting for debt and working capital, concho expects to receive net cash proceeds from sale of approximately $800 million
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* Abeona Therapeutics receives FDA orphan drug designation for EB-101 gene therapy product for patients with epidermolysis bullosa