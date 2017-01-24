版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Concho Resources announces sale of Alpha Crude Connector System for $1.215 bln

Jan 24 Concho Resources Inc -

* Concho Resources Inc announces sale of the Alpha Crude Connector System for $1.215 billion

* After adjusting for debt and working capital, concho expects to receive net cash proceeds from sale of approximately $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
