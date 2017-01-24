版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab

Jan 24 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)

* Five prime therapeutics inc - European Commission has granted orphan designation for Cabiralizumab (fpa008) for treatment of Tenosynovial giant cell tumour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐