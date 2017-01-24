BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab

BRIEF-Achaogen announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 24 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
* Five prime therapeutics inc - European Commission has granted orphan designation for Cabiralizumab (fpa008) for treatment of Tenosynovial giant cell tumour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 25 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will exercise its preferential rights in two offshore pre-salt oil auctions scheduled for this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Southgobi Resources Ltd - updates on its interest payment obligations to China Investment Corporation